Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 292 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of RWR stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.61. The stock had a trading volume of 172,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

