Newfound Research LLC Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Newfound Research LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of ResMed by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.00. The company had a trading volume of 259,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.07 and its 200 day moving average is $254.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,350,399. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

