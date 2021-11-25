Atlas Brown Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $121.61. The company had a trading volume of 243,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

