Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.68. 223,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

