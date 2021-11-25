Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 626 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,487. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

