WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires Shares of 40,550 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $112.87 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

