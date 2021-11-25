First United Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,855 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $228.94 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.68 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

