First United Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Amundi purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,855. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $228.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.61 and a 200 day moving average of $209.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.68 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.