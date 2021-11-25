IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $195.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

