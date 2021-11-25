First United Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $114.72 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $79.67 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

