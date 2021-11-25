iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lifted by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

