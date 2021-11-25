IAM Advisory LLC Invests $858,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $283.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.36. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.29 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $995,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $32,406,366 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

