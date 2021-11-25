IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

