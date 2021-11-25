IAM Advisory LLC Invests $11.33 Million in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,000. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of QGRO opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.07 and a one year high of $79.77.

