IAM Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,283 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. SEA makes up 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

SE stock opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.68. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $173.70 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

