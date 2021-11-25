Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $263,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $315.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.25 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

