Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

IWM opened at $231.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $180.32 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

