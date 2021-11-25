KeyCorp Weighs in on Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,266.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

