DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, DMScript has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $225,507.86 and $2,918.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,445.49 or 0.07578477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.42 or 0.99969290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

