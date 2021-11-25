Megacoin Market Capitalization Hits $233,227.55 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $233,227.55 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00387803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,747,260 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.