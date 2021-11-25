NFT (NFT) Hits One Day Volume of $265,932.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $265,932.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00241253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00089439 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.