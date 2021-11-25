Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 3.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 855,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after acquiring an additional 584,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 975,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $99.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $101.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

