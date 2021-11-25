Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $223.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.91. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

