Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Lessened by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $29,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $457.86 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.