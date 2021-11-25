Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 515 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

