Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

