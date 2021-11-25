Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.30.

NYSE ASH opened at $106.21 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

