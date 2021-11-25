$4.30 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to announce earnings of $4.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.79 to $18.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $22.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $22,062,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $450.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.47 and a 200-day moving average of $418.01. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

