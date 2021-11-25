Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 133.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $33,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.79 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

