Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.75 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

