Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. State Street Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $498.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $501.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.