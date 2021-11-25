Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 316,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.