Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$21,780.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,204 shares in the company, valued at C$3,406,566.24.

Earl Henry Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.43. 92,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,520. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$16.47 and a 1 year high of C$48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.63.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.9799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.54.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.