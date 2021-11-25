Fusion Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $33,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

RWK stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $95.37. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

