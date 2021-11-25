Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 129,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $138.04 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

