Cristiano (Cris) Nicolli Purchases 196,892 Shares of ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL) Stock

ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL) insider Cristiano (Cris) Nicolli bought 196,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,285.16 ($32,346.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Get ReadCloud alerts:

About ReadCloud

ReadCloud Limited provides eBook solutions to secondary schools in Australia. Its eBook platform allows students and teachers to share notes, questions, videos, and Web links directly inside the eBooks, as well as to make comments and import third party content. The company also offers vocational education and training (VET) course materials and services to schools comprising approximately 40 VET courses and Auspicing services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ReadCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReadCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.