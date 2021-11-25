Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.06. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bank OZK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

