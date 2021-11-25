Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Reduces Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after buying an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,127,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.81. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

