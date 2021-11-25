Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Booking were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,323.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,437.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,309.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,688.07.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.