Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

