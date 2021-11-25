Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Grows Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

