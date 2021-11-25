The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $399.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.36 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

