Veracity Capital LLC Has $533,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

