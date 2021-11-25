Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $4.04 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.17 and a 1-year high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

