Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $3.70. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 7,994 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYAD. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

