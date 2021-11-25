iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.22 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73.

