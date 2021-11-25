Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives C$39.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ITP traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,742. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$22.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.74.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6341646 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.