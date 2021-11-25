Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 25,449 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

