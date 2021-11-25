Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 20th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.24.
Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000.
About Presidio Property Trust
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
