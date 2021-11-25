Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 20th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

