Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $789.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.