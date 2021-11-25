Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.
NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $789.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
